Innovation & Digital Development Agency Held A Meeting Dedicated To The Results Of 2023

The Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Digital
Development and Transport Ministry held a meeting dedicated to the
results of 2023, as well as the presentation of the "digital
leadership" program, Azernews reports.
The event was publicly announced by the head of the Agency,
Inara Valiyeva.
She informed the representatives of various state institutions
about the "digital leadership" program and emphasized the
importance of ensuring efficiency in the management and integration
of government information resources. This program envisages a rapid
transition to digital government, development of the field,
efficient coordination of the activities of relevant state bodies
in this direction, and strengthening of international
competitiveness.
Then, the advisor of the Agency, Shahin Aliyev, gave a
presentation on the work done by the agency this year. At the
event, the Agency's "Digital Academy" Alexey Gusev, director of the
program, informed the participants of the meeting about the
conclusion of the "Leader on Digital Transformation" training.
Within the framework of the event, a workshop was held in the
form of teams on "Digitalization 2024: Opportunities and
Challenges" among leading representatives in the field of ICT from
state institutions. The workshop was moderated by Ms. Tamara
Srzentic, former Minister of Public Administration, Digital
Transformation and Media of Montenegro. Teams from different state
institutions with 7-8 representatives participated in the workshop
held in a round table format.
The essence of the workshop is to encourage group communication
and decision-making in which ideas are collected, structured, and
prioritized goals, recommendations, and action plans are formulated
to focus on the problem and its possible solutions. During the
workshop, skills were developed in teamwork, communication,
benefiting from the ideas of team members, strategic planning,
managing changes and challenges, developing values, and improving
products and services.
