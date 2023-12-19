Odesa Region Remains One Of Enemy's Priority Targets - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Odesa region remains among the enemy's priority targets, so residents of the region should not neglect safety rules.

This was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command 'South', during a briefing at the Ukraine-Uninform media center.

"The situation in the Odesa region remains not very calm and easy, despite the fact that it is not a frontline region, but a rear one. Nevertheless, due to its specifics and port infrastructure, it is under constant enemy scrutiny and attention. The drone attacks that took place last week, which were quite powerful in terms of numbers and destructive, clearly confirm that the Odesa region remains the enemy's priority," said Humeniuk.

At the same time, she noted the effectiveness of air defense in this area, which has been strengthened for a long time. "The effectiveness of this strengthening is also quite clearly seen in the results of damage," the spokeswoman said.

She urged residents of the Odesa region not to neglect safety rules and stay in shelters during air raids.

As reported, on December 17, a fire broke out in a residential area of the Odesa district as a result of the fall of the drone wreckage, and rescuers found the body of one person.