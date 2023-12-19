Population Census Is Not On Agenda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The preparatory stage for the electronic population census is currently underway, and it will not be held next year.

This was reported to an Ukrinform correspondent by Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

"We have adopted all the bills to start this process. We are now implementing an IT system in the State Statistics Service that will allow us to do this in the future. But so far, the census issue is not on the agenda ," said Fedorov.

He noted that the "zero", or registration, stage in the preparation of the census is currently underway. Qualitative data on certain categories of the population are already appearing, which allows for separate sampling and some analysis.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on modernizing the collection of statistical information and establishing the frequency of the All-Ukrainian Population Census - at least once every 10 years.

Photo: Office of the President