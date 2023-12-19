Duda Convenes Polish Security Council To Discuss Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 20, Polish President Andrzej Duda convenes a meeting of the National Defense Council of Poland, which will be attended for the first time by new Prime Minister Donald Tusk and members of his government.

This was on ZET radio by the head of the National Security Bureau (BBN) of Poland, Jacek Siewiera, Ukrinform reported.

According to the head of Poland's BBN, the meeting is scheduled for 12:30 (Kyiv time) at the Belvedere Presidential Palace.

"We will discuss the security situation related to the situation on the frontline in Ukraine, the aspect of international security, the possibility of supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the issue of reforming the system of command of the armed forces and the president's initiative on the law on reforming the system (of defense capability - ed.)," Siewiera said.

He said that Poland has three years to prepare for a possible confrontation with Russia.

According to him, at the beginning of this year, Russia could restore or produce 20 tanks a year, and now its capacity in this area has increased to even 300 tanks a year.

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish President Andrzej Duda has taken the oath of office of the new government of Donald Tusk.