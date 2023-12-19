Azerbaijani FM Holds Meeting With Deputy Secretary General Of OIC (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Deputy
Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)
for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, Special
Representative of the Secretary General for Afghanistan Tariq Ali
Bakheet, Foreign Ministry told Trend .
The current agenda of cooperation and prospects of relations
between Azerbaijan and OIC, as well as OIC activities in
Afghanistan and further prospects in this direction, were discussed
during the meeting.
Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction Azerbaijan's close
cooperation with the organization. The opening of the OIC Labor
Center in Baku this year will further promote ties within the
organization, the joint work will contribute to the expansion of
cooperation between member countries in the fields of labor,
employment, social protection and human capital development.
During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of peace
and stability in Afghanistan. The representative of the OIC
Secretary General gave detailed information about his meetings on
Afghanistan, as well as the organization's plans in the region.
Azerbaijan, in turn, closely follows the situation in
Afghanistan.
The sides also expressed satisfaction with the existing
humanitarian, social and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan
and the OIC, and shared plans for joint cultural events.
The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional
issues of mutual interest.
