Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With President Of Sudan’S Sovereign Council

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from President of the Sovereign Council of the Republic of the Sudan, Lt. General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, who congratulated the President on his win in the presidential election for a new term.

The President of Sudan's Sovereign Council wished Egypt more progress and prosperity, and confirmed Sudan's keenness on further advancing the brotherly relations between the two countries. President El-Sisi thanked Lt. General Al-Burhan for his kind gesture and emphasized Egypt's commitment to the special relations between Egypt and Sudan and to acting jointly on fostering closer ties. President El-Sisi also underscored Egypt's utmost keenness on the security and stability of Sudan.

