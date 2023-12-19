Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives The 2024 Presidential Candidates

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received at Al-Ittihadyiya Palace the 2024 presidential candidates, namely Mr. Hazem Omar, the Head of the People's Republican Party; Mr. Farid Zahran, the Chairman of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party; and Mr. Abdel-Sanad Yamama, the Head of the Wafd Party. The meeting was also attended by Counselor Mahmoud Fawzy, the Head of the President's electoral campaign.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said the President welcomed the candidates and expressed his appreciation for their political performance during the election process, which took place in a manner that enriches pluralism and diversity in the Egyptian political and democratic landscape. President El-Sisi pointed out that the real success for Egypt was the high and record-breaking voter turnout in the elections, which demonstrated the Egyptian people's awareness of their national responsibility.

The Presidential candidates extended their congratulations to the President, and lauded the success of the election process as well as the overwhelming turnout of the citizens and their commitment to participating in the elections, in a manner consistent with the supreme national interest. They voiced their sincere wishes for the President's success in achieving Egypt's interest, which is the ultimate goal for all national political factions, particularly at this delicate period as the region is encountering formidable challenges.

During the meeting, the Heads of the political parties outlined their political visions on the approaches to enhance national development efforts in the coming period. They confirmed that they will continue their efforts in a manner that serves the interest of Egypt and its people. President El-Sisi valued their views and asserted that dialogue among the various political parties in society is a core component for the advancement of society and a fundamental feature of the New Republic.

