Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Cable From India Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday a cable from the President of India Droupadi Murmu, where she expressed heartfelt condolences and sincere solace over the passing away of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In her cable, she remembered the outstanding contributions of the late Amir to the renaissance and progress of Kuwait in various fields.

In turn, His Highness the Amir sent to the Indian leader a cable of thanks and appreciation for his sincere sentiments of condolences and sympathies, wishing her good health and wellness. (end)

