Kuwait Amir Thanks Top Officials, Public, Media, Ngos

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah extended his thanks and appreciation, on Tuesday, to top Kuwaiti officials for their condolences and sincere sentiments on demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir thanked National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun, National Guard Chief His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah as well as to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir also expressed his thanks to the Ministers, Members of Parliament, to citizens and nationals alike, editors-in-chief of local newspapers, media channels, civil society institutions, and charitable societies.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal stated that this reflects the depth of connections between the Kuwaiti people, and highlights their devotion, wishing them all good health and wellbeing. (end)

aah







MENAFN19122023000071011013ID1107627746