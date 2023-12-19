Arelion Deploys New Pop At Lightedge Solutions Site In San Diego, Expanding North American Presence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New PoP enables wholesale and enterprise customers to improve end-user experience in Mexico and San Diego

STOCKHOLM and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) in San Diego at the Lightwave Data Center (LWDC)

operated by LightEdge Solutions , a leading provider of secure cloud and colocation for nearly three decades. This will be Arelion's second fully diverse PoP in the emerging tech hub, providing wholesale and enterprise customers with high-speed connectivity to the carrier's global IP backbone and access to its ecosystem of cloud and content services.



LightEdge Solutions' Lightwave carrier-neutral data center site is strategically located in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego, offering colocation, cloud services and direct connectivity to AWS and Microsoft Azure. San Diego has been ranked a top market for tech job growth in recent years , with major market sectors including Information Communications Technology, biotech and defense.

In 2022, the city of San Diego was honored with the Digital Cities Award

for its use of technology to meet city goals, and experienced a

three-year revenue growth of 188%

in its IT sector, cementing itself as a hotbed for startup growth.

San Diego is an attractive market for data center development due to its proximity to Mexico's growing technology and manufacturing sectors. The Tijuana and Mexicali region continues to see significant acceleration of nearshoring with over 8 billion dollars in foreign direct investment in the last decade . Arelion's fully diverse San Diego PoP serves as a prime interconnection point for customers looking to connect to Mexico's data center and technology markets.

"Arelion's new PoP at LightEdge's Lightwave data center in San Diego extends our network to provide wholesale and enterprise customers with direct connectivity to our ecosystem of cloud and content services, allowing them to support end users in San Diego, Tijuana, Mexicali and surrounding regions," said Art Kazmierczak, Arelion Director Strategic Sales & Network Development. "LightEdge's facility provides the added power, security and scale our customers require, helping us deliver business-critical applications to meet the needs of these emerging technology markets."



"We're thrilled about adding Arelion as a customer, a pivotal step in delivering advanced connectivity solutions. This strengthens our commitment to advanced, secure services, offering clients expanded connectivity options for improved user experiences. Together, Arelion and LightEdge are well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of our customers in emerging technology markets," said Rob Carter, LightEdge Solutions Chief Growth Officer.

With the addition of this PoP at LightEdge Solutions' LightWave site, Arelion provides customers in San Diego and Mexico with enhanced access to Arelion's number one ranked Internet backbone, AS1299, as well as Arelion's portfolio of leading connectivity services, including high-speed

IP Transit ,

Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) ,

Cloud Connect ,

Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC),

IPX and

DDoS Mitigation services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.



