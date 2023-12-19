               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Twenty-Nine Invading Israeli Soldiers Reported Injured In Gaza In 24 Hours


12/19/2023 10:03:21 AM

Amman, December 19 (Petra) -- The Israeli army Tuesday announced that 29 soldiers were injured in the Gaza battles during the past 24 hours amid clashes with Palestinian fighters across the besieged enclave.
Haaretz reported Tuesday that more than 2,800 Israeli soldiers have been receiving treatment since the beginning of the war on Gaza.
According to Haaretz, the head of the rehabilitation department in the Israeli army reported that 18 per cent of the injured soldiers suffer from psychological symptoms.

