Twenty-Nine Invading Israeli Soldiers Reported Injured In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, December 19 (Petra) -- The Israeli army Tuesday announced that 29 soldiers were injured in the Gaza battles during the past 24 hours amid clashes with Palestinian fighters across the besieged enclave.
Haaretz reported Tuesday that more than 2,800 Israeli soldiers have been receiving treatment since the beginning of the war on Gaza.
According to Haaretz, the head of the rehabilitation department in the Israeli army reported that 18 per cent of the injured soldiers suffer from psychological symptoms.
MENAFN19122023000117011021ID1107627725
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.