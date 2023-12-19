Army Chief Vows Full Force To Deal With Drug Smugglers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 19 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti pledged on Tuesday that the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army will use full forces and all resources to curb border infiltrations and smuggling and safeguard national security and stability.He made the remarks as he oversaw "a qualitative operation" in the Eastern Military Zone on Monday evening, in which a number of smugglers coming from Syria were killed, injured or arrested, and large quantities of drugs and weapons were seized.The Armed Forces, Huneiti pledged, are firmly and resolutely pursuing smugglers and the armed groups standing behind them, and will face any threat to the kingdom's borders and anyone trying to tamper with its security.The army chief lauded Border Guard units and their morale in executing their tasks professionally to defed the Kingdom's borders.In the latest incident, Border Guard forces, in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Department and military security bodies, clashed with armed groups trying to breach the frontier from Syria in an operation that lasted 14 hours.It left a number of smugglers dead or injured and nine were captured, and large quantities of drugs, automatic weapons and rockets were seized and referred to competent authorities.