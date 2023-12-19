The Biggest BBQ Competition In Northeast Florida Returns January 6Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honoring Popular St. Augustine figure James Wray, The 8th Annual Jimmy Jam BBQ Slam Serves up Live Music, Great Barbecue and Supports Multiple Community Programs

St. Augustine, FL, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQ lovers rejoice! The Jimmy Jam BBQ Slam is returning to the St. Johns County Fairgrounds on Saturday, January 6, for a day filled with smoke, music and a new addition, a throwdown of the best chowder around. It is presented in partnership with Title Sponsor MasterCraft Builder Group.

The Jimmy Jam BBQ Slam is named for James Wray, affectionately called Jimmy Jam by his many friends. He managed the local Betty Griffin thrift store in St. Augustine, which helps fund the Betty Griffin Center. The Center provides a safe and secure shelter for victims and survivors of domestic or sexual assault. James had a deep passion for helping others and continued doing so up until his passing from cancer. His love for barbeque and cars helped inspire the event. Every dollar raised by the Jimmy Jam BBQ Slam continues his philanthropic work, helping members of the community who find themselves in need.

As seen on Food Network's BBQ*USA, the Jimmy Jam BBQ Slam is the largest BBQ competition in Northeast Florida. Presided over by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, it features the best pitmasters in the region and beyond, competing at either the Backyard or Pro level. BBQ Teams will serve up barbequed chicken, ribs, pork and brisket; they can also present chicken wings, desserts and Bloody Marys. Young chefs can make a name for themselves at the Kids Pork Loin Competition. Make sure to taste all the smoky dishes to cast your vote for the People's Choice Award. BBQ will be served from 2pm to 4pm. All other awards will be decided by a tasting panel, with the awards presentation at 5pm. New this year, the Food Mafia is bringing the Chowda Bowl to Jimmy Jam. Local restaurants will offer their take on the classic chowder to see who wins the top prize. Chowder tasting begins at 11 a.m. and finishes at 3 p.m.

While the BBQ takes center stage, there are plenty of fun activities for the whole family! Everyone from gearheads to kids will flip over the car show, featuring classic cars, trucks and motorcycles. Trophies will be presented to the finest rides. A cornhole tournament kicks off at noon. Competitors can register beginning at 11 a.m. for $25 per person. The kid's zone will provide hours of entertainment for the littlest guests while over 50 local vendors offer an array of goods, from Datil sauce and candy to art, candles and jewelry.

Live music provides the soundtrack for a day of barbeque, cars and fun. Beginning at 11 a.m., performers include Orlando Mendez, David Loose, Rambler Kane, Skin & Bonz, Kirk Whalen and Stephen Quinn. A selection of drinks, cold beer and various food trucks will be on-site to quench your thirst and stave off hunger until the BBQ is ready!

The Jimmy Jam BBQ Slam takes place Saturday, January 6 at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, 5840 FL-207 East, Elkton, FL. Gates open at 10 a.m., and parking is free. Admission is $10 per adult; children 10 and under are free. For a full event details and to purchase tickets, visit

