Kogan & Disalvo Personal Injury Lawyers Expands Reach With New Office In Tampa, Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers Marks Milestone with Grand Opening of Tampa Office, Strengthening Commitment to Exceptional Legal Services in Florida

- Darryl KoganTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kogan & DiSalvo, a premier personal injury law firm, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their latest office in Hillsborough County, Florida. Conveniently located at 1725 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Suite 106, Tampa, FL 33607, this expansion signifies a significant step for the firm, solidifying its commitment to serving Tampa and its surrounding areas.As part of their continued growth in Florida, Kogan & DiSalvo is poised to provide exceptional legal services to individuals who have endured personal injuries resulting from the negligence of others. Leading the Tampa office is seasoned attorney Paul Silvestri, a specialist in personal injury cases, ensuring clients receive the same unwavering dedication, expertise, and client-focused service synonymous with Kogan & DiSalvo.Strategically positioned within Hillsborough County, the Tampa office offers easy accessibility to clients from neighboring areas, serving as a central hub for expert legal advice on a variety of personal injury cases in Tampa . The office is located near Tampa General Hospital.Kogan & DiSalvo's attorneys handle a broad spectrum of personal injury cases, including but not limited to:Car AccidentsTruck AccidentsMotorcycle AccidentsSlip and Fall InjuriesWrongful Death ClaimsWorkers CompensationPremises LiabilityProduct LiabilityFor inquiries and consultations, individuals can reach Kogan & DiSalvo at the dedicated phone number: 813-776-7777."We are excited to expand our footprint in Hillsborough County and extend our legal services to the residents of Tampa, Florida, and the neighboring communities. Our team is dedicated to assisting individuals who have suffered injuries, ensuring they receive the compensation they rightfully deserve," stated Darryl Kogan, Founding Shareholder at Kogan & DiSalvo.About Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers :Kogan & DiSalvo is a distinguished personal injury law firm committed to delivering exceptional legal representation to individuals who have suffered injuries in accidents. With a proven track record of success, the firm's experienced attorneys are passionate advocates for their clients, securing the compensation they deserve.

Christine Stewart

Kogan and DiSalvo

+1 561-375-9500

email us here