Burgess Modern + Contemporary Presents RETNA “Appetite For Destruction”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Slang Them Colors, RETNA

I Love You Except You, RETNA

Diptych 1, RETNA

- Lisa BurgessFORT LAUDERDALE , FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Burgess Modern + Contemporary is honored to announce the opening of RETNA - "Appetite for Destruction”, a groundbreaking exhibition by the enigmatic street artist known as RETNA, launching December 26, 2023 - Jan 21, 2024.RETNA, celebrated for his unique visual language that synthesizes calligraphy with street-style graffiti, presents a provocative new series that redefines the act of creation. In a radical shift from tradition, RETNA –“Appetite for Destruction” showcases artworks that have been intentionally torn apart and then meticulously restored, an allegory of vulnerability and resilience.This exhibition features works that are at once self-destructive and self-healing, mirroring the human condition. RETNA's distinctive script, inspired by Native American, Hebrew, Arabic, and Egyptian cultures, is physically transformed through aggressive techniques like slashing and gouging, only to be reborn through the healing act of stitching. This process is not merely for spectacle; it is a ritual of atonement, a narrative of redemption that unfolds through each suture.Among the exhibition's highlights is "Basket Knots”, 2023 – a canvas that intertwines typographic design with abstract expressionism. The work is an intricate tapestry of characters and symbols, each stroke and seam a testament to the interconnectedness of communication and culture."Slang Them Colors" is another poignant piece, a typographic homage to the artist's late father. Its red, white, and blue palette powerfully evokes American heritage, while the physical renditions of cuts and stitches on the canvas symbolize a deeply personal journey through grief and remembrance.RETNA's exhibition is not only a visual feast but also an intellectual challenge. It confronts viewers with the impermanence of art and life, urging them to find beauty in the ephemeral and to reconsider the true value of art beyond the constraints of the market.Burgess Modern + Contemporary invites you to experience the transformative power of RETNA - "Appetite for Destruction”. It is a rare opportunity to engage with artworks that encapsulate the cycle of destruction and rebirth, challenging the boundaries of artistic expression and offering a profound commentary on the nature of creation itself.Join us in witnessing the evolution of an artist who defies categorization, embracing the impermanence and continual progression that define both life and art.Contact Lisa Burgess for more information, video clips and high-resolution images at ... or call 954.907.5472.

