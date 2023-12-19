HC Asks Delhi Govt About Safety Measures For Women, Suggests Cameras On DTC Buses

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi government to provide information on the feasibility of installing cameras on DTC buses and alert buttons on the driver and conductor's seats to enhance the safety of women.

The court, hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) initiated by it in 2012, following the tragic gang-rape of a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in December 2012, raised several questions about steps taken to improve women's safety in the national capital.

The bench of Justices Kameswar Rao and Anoop Kumar Mendiratta questioned the government's counsel about the presence of cameras in DTC buses, the installation of push-to-talk buttons on CCTV poles, the preservation duration of CCTV footage, and whether any audit is conducted on the functionality of installed CCTVs.

It asked the Delhi government to submit a status report detailing the feasibility of incorporating cameras and alert buttons in DTC buses, along with information on the preservation period of CCTV data and compliance with earlier orders, including the consideration of placing hoardings or posters in public transport to raise awareness against harassment of women.

The court also sought information on safety measures in taxis for women passengers, noting concerns about the lack of functional panic buttons in a majority of such vehicles.

In October, the court had asked the AAP government to provide its stance on placing posters or hoardings in buses and other public transport in the national capital to raise awareness against harassment of women and to enhance women's safety.

Advocate Meera Bhatia, serving as Amicus Curiae, had suggested that the Delhi government should consider placing posters indicating that harassment is a serious and punishable offense, as it would act as a deterrent. The Delhi government's counsel had informed the court that the installation of "push-to-talk or panic buttons" on CCTV poles is under active consideration by Delhi Police's Technology Division.

In August, the Delhi Police informed the court that a total of 6,630 CCTV cameras have been strategically placed in vulnerable areas across the national capital as part of efforts to enhance the safety of women. The court was told that these cameras are being monitored through 50 master control rooms.

