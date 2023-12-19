Prospect Silicon Valley Spotlights Significant Decarbonization Projects Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Supports public and private institutions across CA to help solve their biggest

decarbonization challenges

Prospect Silicon Valley (ProspectSV), a nonprofit cleantech innovation and social impact hub focusing on decarbonization technologies, strategies, and deployments, highlights notable projects from 2023 that are paving the way for decarbonization in public and private institutions.

Throughout 2023,

ProspectSV continued to establish critical connections with public institutions throughout California, gaining valuable insight into key challenges they face when forming and implementing decarbonization plans and making procurement decisions. Notable projects include:



Empower Procurement (2018-2023): A California Energy Commission funded project to streamline DER procurement for buyers and sellers, providing technical assistance to 25+ public institutions in line with California's energy goals. ProspectSV provided thorough analyses on building and fleet portfolios to cities and schools, including data collection templates, replacement recommendations, strategic plans, and funding opportunities.



PG&E Market Access Program (MAP) (2022-2023): ProspectSV supported this CPUC-funded energy efficiency incentive focused on peak demand reduction with a partner-driven outreach strategy, ProspectSV successfully developed a pipeline of high-value projects across PG&E's territory, with projected annual savings exceeding 2.5 million kWh.



Clean Mobility in Schools (CMIS) (2023-2025): With a $7.5 million CARB grant, the Twin Rivers Unified School District will realize significant air quality improvements and carbon emission reductions, establishing a zero-emission transportation system that includes new EV buses, groundskeeping equipment, work vehicles, van pool and car-sharing programs, and solar installations with 40 EV chargers. Managed by ProspectSV, the initiative also supports workforce training, outreach, and engagement. CMIS is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative putting billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities.

Equitable Mobility (2023-2024): With funding from the Wells Fargo Foundation, ProspectSV is partnering with UC Berkeley's Center for Law, Energy & the Environment (CLEE) to identify financing strategies for clean mobility infrastructure in underserved communities. The team is collaborating with financing and mobility experts to craft a set of strategies supporting equitable infrastructure deployment. The team will outline these strategies for charging and mobility infrastructure, aiming to implement a viable pilot strategy in a California community.

"With a vision for the future, we're sharing these strategies and aiding in their implementation to achieve

decarbonization by 2030," said Doug Davenport, ProspectSV Founder and Executive Director. "Strategic planning from the outset is crucial, and ProspectSV has the vision to accomplish this goal."

Anticipating continued momentum,

ProspectSV is poised to collaborate with premier engineering and technical institutions to pioneer innovative approaches to decarbonization. These initiatives will leverage cutting-edge technologies, resiliency concepts, and design strategies. This includes collaboration with the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab on a Building Performance Standards (BPS) deployment effort, engaging building owners and key industry stakeholders nationwide. ProspectSV is also expanding their partnership with Ford Pro, assisting in technology demonstration and outreach under the CEC's BESTFIT Program.

For more information about

ProspectSV, visit: .

About Prospect Silicon Valley:

Prospect Silicon Valley

(ProspectSV) is a nonprofit cleantech innovation and social impact hub focusing on decarbonization technologies, transition strategies, and deployments. ProspectSV helps solution providers and institutions take innovative approaches from pilots to full-scale implementation. ProspectSV's deep connection to asset ownership, design, and technology development leadership offers immediate, tangible value and path to success. It takes a nontraditional approach to these programs, providing a focused team of experts to address distinct needs, and working in a consultative capacity throughout the process.

