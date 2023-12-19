Techbehemoths 2023 Awards Results Announcement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TechBehemoths 2023 Winners

TechBehemoths 2023 Award Numbers

TechBehemoths 2023 Dashboard Awards Badge

TechBehemoths announced the best tech service-providing companies and digital agencies. In 2023, 3806 companies across 43 countries competed.

- Marcel SobieskiLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Traditionally, TechBehemoths announced the best tech service-providing companies and digital agencies at the end of each year. In 2023, 3806 companies across 43 countries competed in an open-voting competition that lasted 28 days.Additionally, the jury decided on the award-winning companies and agencies based on their achievements for the 2023 year. In comparison to our 2021 and 2022 awards editions, this year the competition was enhanced by the voting process , where 21,000 users across the world got the chance to vote. This means that every award-winning company has been validated by public vote and the TechbeBehemoths jury.Together, the jury with the business communities have decided the outcome of the TechBehemoths 2023 Awards .The TechBehemoths 2023 Awards are different from other similar awards events in the industry and, as stated above, they rely on two main components:1. The voting process2. Competing companies' achievements throughout 20233. Meritocracy and transparencyThe voting process started on November 7, 2023, and ended on December 15, 2023. It was the first time in the IT industry that competing companies could invite their partners, clients, and business networks to cast their votes for them. At the same time, TechBehemoths conducted an informative campaign that invited users across the world to participate and vote for the best-competing IT companies.On the other hand, participating companies' achievements across the industry, as well as their presence on the market served as the main criteria for the TechBehemoths jury to decide which of the nominated companies are awarded this year.The outcome of TechBehemoths 2023 Awards is straightforward - 1653 awarded IT companies and agencies, across 43 countries and providing 20 digital services. The results are based on a 50% voting score and a 50% jury vote.Among the most notable moments within the TechBehemoths 2023 Awards process, the platform highlights that most of the winning companies are in the United States . 387 US companies have been declared award-winning companies in the TechBehemoths 2023 Awards.Also, the service based on which tech service provider companies have been awarded the most is WordPress development. More than 740 companies providing this service among 20 other services are award-winning companies in the framework of the TechBehemoths 2023 awards.The award-winning companies can claim their badge directly from their company profile dashboard and display them on their website. By displaying the badges, the winners will be able to stand out on the market, infuse trust and get industry recognition from their partners and clients.There are two ways the award can be claimed:1. Download the Awards badge pack in PNG and high-resolution2. Copy and paste the code to embed the Awards widget on your websiteOn top of that, by using the TechBehemoths awards on the website, email signature, or displaying them in other digital assets, the winning companies may increase their convince and conversion rate by 78% according to TechBehemoths data from 2023.As proof of value, executives representing award-winning companies have testified on how TechBehemoths 2023 awards impact their business.“We are very happy to see that you have let us win one of your awards again! We will proudly show off with the badge. Thanks very much!” - Heiko Deitze, Founder of Sonder Studio.Sonder Studio is the TechBehemoths 2023 Awards winner in Germany for its UX/UI Design, Branding and WordPress Services.“We are super stoked to have been awarded this award”. - Elzaan van Eeden, Success Specialist & Marketing Coordinator at Ruby Digital. Ruby Digital is the award-winning company in South Africa for its SEO, PPC, and WordPress services.“I have no words for how we want to thank you for your and your teams' efforts for all of us”. - Sayyad Miskeen- Eagle Alliance Technology Pvt. Ltd, which is the 2023 award-winning company in Pakistan for its E-Commerce Development, Web Development and WordPress services.TechBehemoths founder, Marcel Sobieski stated:“As of today, we believe that TechBehemoths is perhaps the most awaited award for any tech service provider. This is mainly because of our absolute meritocratic and transparent approach. No awards can be manipulated or purchased. Companies know how difficult it is to obtain an award and clients know how trustful is it to see a company with our award. Both sides love this and rely on us completely”.Congratulations to all awarded companies, and good luck in the next year's endeavours.What is TechBehemoths? TechBehemoths is one of the most advanced and user-friendly platforms to match IT Companies around the world with real clients without hustle.

Gerhard Piccard

email us here

TechBehemoths

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn