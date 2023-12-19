TOMMYE W. HAYDEN CHRONICLES AN ODYSSEY OF RESOLUTE FAITH AND LOVE IN HER RIVETING WORK,“MARCY's STORY”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Retired educator and author Tommye W. Hayden reveals a harrowing family ordeal against a terminal disease that tested their faith and devotion

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bare witness to the poignant tribute of enduring love, and resilience as author Tommye W. Hayden bares a gripping journey of faith. In her heartrending memoir, "Marcy's Story ," she recounts her family's crusade against a life-threatening illness when her daughter, Marcy, was diagnosed with alveolar soft part sarcoma-a rare and severe type of cancer.It was in November 1988 when Tommye made a routine stop at Marcy's house after a grocery shopping excursion. Bonding over their shared love for coffee, the mother-daughter duo sat at the kitchen table, where Tommye noticed a lump on Marcy's upper left arm. Concerned, she swiftly arranged for an X-ray and MRI. The subsequent diagnosis revealed the grim reality of probable cancer.Facing the challenge head-on, Tommye and Marcy consulted with Dr. Kearns, the family's trusted physician, who ordered a biopsy. The results confirmed Marcy's battle with an exceptionally rare and deadly form of cancer typically found in the leg. Adding another layer of complexity to their ordeal, Tommye's husband, Brian, suffered an uncommon blood disorder called TTP, requiring prolonged hospitalization for the past four years.As the narrative unfolds, detailing the family's trials in confronting simultaneous and severe health crises, the story illuminates their steadfast faith amidst overwhelming adversity. At its core, this deeply moving tell-all offers solace to those grappling with seemingly insurmountable challenges, assuring them that, through connecting with the divine and surrendering problems to Him for His solutions, God is present and in perfect control.Striving to serve as a powerful reminder of God's role as a pillar of strength and guidance during life's toughest trials, Tommye W. Hayden's "Marcy's Story" stands as a homage to the endurance of the human spirit and the transformative impact of unwavering faith. Secure a copy today on Amazon and experience the radiant embrace of God's love.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

