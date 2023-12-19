Corporate Ads Conducts Exclusive Interview and Q & A with Paul Sorkin, CEO of Alliance Creative Stock Symbol: ACGX $ACGX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Paul Sorkin, CEO of ACGXEAST DUNDEE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Comprehensive Discussion Regarding the Company's Multiple High-Value Assets and Strategic Plans to Boost Revenue Growth and Enhance Shareholder ValueAlliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTC: ACGX) is a parent holding company listed on the OTC market. The company's business strategy employs a shared resource model where the vertical integration of internal divisions, portfolio companies, and strategic investments optimizes efficiencies and cost savings. ACGX will apply some of its resources towards diversified classifications of real estate with a strong focus on distressed assets and healthcare. ACGX will leverage its internal construction company to provide services while looking for distressed value-add projects and opportunities. Any remaining resources may be invested in a mix of early-stage companies that can benefit from the company's shared resource model and secured investment opportunities.ACGX's strategic mission is to utilize a unique blend of capital, relationships, experience, and secured investments to build value while reducing overall risk for its clients, partners, investors, and shareholders. The goal is to create an ecosystem of shared resources that can provide quality services at lower cost while acting as a partner for internal projects. Multiple businesses and investment projects in private and public market ventures can reduce risk due to diversification and generate additional potential revenue streams.ACGX is an investor in PeopleVine, a consolidated membership engagement platform. The platform allows businesses to build more personal relationships with their customers at scale. PeopleVine's focus is member experience, subscription management, and CRM platform in the hospitality industry. For more information, visit: .On December 14, 2023, ACGX CEO Paul Sorkin sat down with Corporate Ads to discuss the company and its future. This transcript is an exclusive presentation of the Corporate Ads awareness program.Corporate Ads: How would you describe the current state of the Company?Paul Sorkin: Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) is involved in multiple projects and investments. The company is well-positioned to engage potential prospects. 2023 was a time for refocusing, repositioning, searching for and evaluating opportunities, and preparing for the future. Our goal is to have multiple revenue-producing assets, businesses, and/or investments to improve the likelihood of long-term success for ACGX and its shareholders.The Wayne property has been a very good investment for us. We hope to find a buyer at the right price in 2024 and then reinvest some of the profits in, hopefully, an even better project, business, or opportunity.Peak Construction has underperformed due to multiple delays with many of our projects. The delays were due to changing client conditions and their internal situation, but we are hopeful that some of those projects will continue again in 2024. We are looking for other potential projects as well.Coastal Spritz has been an interesting project and investment. The company has expanded into 18 states and over 1,000 stores. However, the industry is very competitive and expensive to compete. Therefore, the 2024 plan will be more focused on fewer states and those stores showing healthier ROIs. Coastal Spritz will also focus on the online DTC market in the new year. Our consulting revenue from this investment has been consistent, while the interest we are earning on our secured loan continues to increase slightly. The value of our equity is very subjective as a private company. Our latest estimate is anywhere from $50,000 to $250,000.Our #1 asset and investment for ACGX is with PeopleVine. We have been very pleased with their growth in 2023. Although they are a private company and their valuation is also subjective, we believe ACGX's ownership percentage could be worth between $3,000,000 and $5,000,000 or even more. The value of our PeopleVine investment should continue to appreciate as the company continues its recent growth.Corporate Ads: What are some of your goals for 2024?Paul Sorkin: If we can sell the Wayne property, I would like to acquire a recurring revenue business like a marketing or influencer agency or an expandable service-based business. I am looking for a company that can help us generate more revenue and positive cash flow to use for other potential projects or real estate investments. I would also like ACGX to find some larger projects that can involve some of our strategic partners and better utilize our shared resources.Corporate Ads: Are there other opportunities related to incorporating some of your other investments within the other projects you are involved in outside of ACGX?Paul Sorkin: We are involved in a few other quality businesses, and we are always evaluating the value we can add by getting ACGX involved. We are looking to invest in some larger concerts at Bourbon Hall in 2024 and hope to find quality talent and promotions partners. The goal is to build a database and a recurring revenue source while providing an opportunity to sell more Coastal products at the events. Regarding some of the other relationships, we are open to evaluating almost anything to see if there's any real value to be created and added with ACGX's involvement.Corporate Ads: Do you still plan to audit and potentially up list in the future?Paul Sorkin: Our original plan was to audit 2023 and 2024 in early 2025 and evaluate the uplisting options. We still believe that could be a good option for us to improve the quality of our foundation, increase the overall value of the company, improve liquidity, expand our shareholder base, and attract better quality opportunities. We will make a final decision on that later next year.Corporate Ads: What is your current outstanding share count, float, and market cap?Paul Sorkin: ACGX has 4,079,211 total outstanding shares with 2,424,023 in the float. We've been chiefly trading between $ .20 and $.25 late, so that means our entire market cap is only about $800,000. Our assets before PeopleVine are about $5,000,000, and with PeopleVine, they could be worth up to $10,000,000. There are approximately $4,000,000 in liabilities, but if we were to liquidate everything, the realistic net value could be somewhere in the $3,000,000 to $5,000,000+ range.Corporate Ads: What do you think your market cap should be?Paul Sorkin: OTC Market company valuations are all over the place. They are based on a number of variables and can be very unpredictable. It's hard to say what it should be, but I don't think it would be unreasonable to at least see ACGX trade closer to our liquidation value if not more.Corporate Ads: Why don't you release more PRs or share more information?Paul Sorkin: I understand the value of news and marketing. Our specific challenge with ACGX has been the types of projects and investments in which we are currently involved. These projects don't have a lot of newsworthy or relevant information to share with the public on a consistent basis. We also run into some challenges with privacy related to the clients involved with some of our projects. Some clients desire that we not disclose their names in PRs due to their internal policies related to their suppliers, vendors, and partners.Corporate Ads: Why did you return 3,999,999 preferred shares you owned?Paul Sorkin: My goals with ACGX are not short-term. I was not looking to convert or cash out any of my shares, and I know many people were concerned about the possible dilution they could cause. I wanted to remove that concern and strengthen our position to potentially attract quality shareholders, investors, and potential acquisition and investment opportunities.Corporate Ads: What else would you like to say or share with shareholders and potential shareholders?Paul Sorkin: We understand this has been a very frustrating year when it comes to the ACGX stock performance, our communication, and our overall progress compared with our goals. We understand this has been a very frustrating year when it comes to the ACGX stock performance, our communication, and our overall progress compared with our goals. However, most properties and companies that we have attempted to engage with overvalue their businesses. It has been challenging to close deals and stick to our value buying and investment plans. We greatly appreciate everyone's patience and believe we are well-positioned to leverage future opportunities when the right deals are found and negotiated. We will continue to try to share more details more often, but please understand that it is not due to a lack of interest or concern. It is a matter of not having significant news to share. We believe the ACGX business model can be very successful. We will continue looking for the right opportunities to add to our quality foundation that creates the long-term value we all want and hope for. 