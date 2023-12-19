Meet Artist Hunt Slonem During Huntapalooza In Ft. Lauderdale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New River Fine Art e is the site of Huntaplooza opening January 25th 2024. Guests can meet Hunt Slonem, attend a book signing & artist talk.

- Lisa BurgessFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- New River Fine Art on Las Olas Boulevard in Ft. Lauderdale is the site of Huntaplooza opening January 25th 2024. Guests can meet Hunt Slonem , view his exhibition, attend a book signing and Artist Talk or witness the unveiling of his monumental sculpture, Thunderbunny, in Wilton Manors.In Huntapalooza , Hunt Slonem invites us to transcend the ordinary and step into a world where color, texture, and symbolism converge in a mesmerizing spectacle. The exhibition promises to be a celebration of artistic evolution, a testament to Slonem's unbridled creativity and his ability to capture the sublime in the everyday. A key theme that permeates Slonem's body of work is the notion of rituals and repetitions. The rhythmic quality of his compositions, especially in the repetition of motifs, suggests a ritualistic engagement with the act of creation. Huntapalooza delves into the significance of these motifs, inviting viewers to unravel the layers of symbolism embedded in each recurrence.The exhibition, which runs through February 25th, features a host of opening festivities including the unveiling of Thunderbunny, a monumental 14-foot blue mosaic bunny that will be permanently displayed in Justin Flippen Park in Wilton Manors. The sculpture, which had been damaged by a vandal when it was first installed on temporary loan, will now reside permanently at the park.Fans can pick up several of Slonem's books (he has 16 to his credit) and meet the artist at a Book Signing at New River Fine Art between 12:00 – 2:00 pm on Friday, January 26th. His latest, The Spirited Homes of Hunt Slonem, is a lavish volume that showcases the interiors of six historic homes decorated and owned by the artist.In conjunction with Lauderdale Art Week, New River Fine Art will host an Artist's Talk on January 26th with Slonem and Evan Snow from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm followed by the Book Signing from 12:00 – 2:00 pm.The exhibition opens to the public with an Artist's Reception on January 26th from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm exclusively at New River Fine Art. In Huntapalooza, Hunt Slonem invites us to transcend the ordinary and step into a world where color, texture, and symbolism converge in a mesmerizing spectacle. The exhibition promises to be a celebration of artistic evolution, a testament to Slonem's unbridled creativity and his ability to capture the sublime in the everyday. As we navigate the immersive landscapes of Huntapalooza, we find ourselves not just spectators but active participants in the unfolding narrative of an artist whose work transcends the boundaries of time and space.Media Contact: Gabriel Delgado, Operations Director, New River Fine Art | Phone: (954) 524-2100Email: ... | Website: . Note to Editors: High-resolution images and additional press materials are available upon request.About New River Fine Art: As one of South Florida's most prestigious fine art galleries, New River Fine Art presents original works and fine art prints from Impressionist, 20th Century, Post War and Contemporary Masters, Mid-Career and Emerging Artists.

