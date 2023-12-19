Three ULFA-I Linkmen Arrested In Guwahati

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 19 (IANS) Assam Police have arrested three persons on the charges of working as linkmen to the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), police said.

One of them is a recruiter for the outlawed group. The arrests took place in Guwahati on Tuesday, according to the police.

The police conducted an operation at BBC colony in the Maligaon area of the city to nab the trio.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Asim Adhikari, Moon Debnath, and Rupjyoti Das.

Speaking to IANS, DCP Padmanabha Baruah said: "Asim Adhikari was working as a recruiter for the ULFA-I. All arrested persons were presented in the court and we have got custody. A police team has been questioning them." Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier on Sunday, four individuals were arrested by police on suspicion of their involvement in the Sivasagar blast that happened in November.

