Democracy Has Been Suspended Not Mps: Raghav Chadha

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday expressed anguish at the Central government for suspending opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) who questioned the security breach in Parliament.

Chadha said that it's not just the MPs who have been suspended from Parliament but rather democracy within the country has been suspended.

Hitting hard at BJP, Chadha, while addressing the media, said that ironically, the BJP MP on whose approval, the accused of the parliament security breach entered the house, is still sitting in the parliament.

“It's ironic that with the signature of a BJP MP, two accused individuals obtained visitor passes and entered the Parliament to attack the house. Both those accused were, in a way, guests of the BJP MP. Despite this, this BJP MP is still sitting inside the house as an MP with no jeopardy to his membership,” said Chadha.

He said that 141 opposition MPs who questioned the security lapse in Parliament and the role of a BJP MP in it have been suspended.

“The BJP MP whose signature facilitated the visitor passes for both accused individuals who entered the house is yet to be suspended,” said Chadha.

“I have absolutely no hesitation in saying that today these MPs have not been suspended, but rather, democracy has been suspended,” Chadha added.

--IANS

ssh/dan