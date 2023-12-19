Mary Ann Halford Appointed To Cineverse Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Media and Entertainment Strategist Further Bolsters the Streaming and Technology

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS ), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, today announced that media and entertainment strategist Mary Ann Halford has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Mary Ann to the Cineverse board," said Cineverse Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk. "For more than two decades, she has been actively building media and entertainment businesses in the U.S. and globally. Mary Ann brings valuable insights and experience in the areas of technology, content monetization, and distribution to our board as we continue to serve our partners and viewers into the future amid our industry's rapidly changing dynamics."

From 2021 until recently, Halford was a Partner at Altman Solon, a telecommunications, media, and technology (TMT) strategy consultancy focusing on the media industry. She also currently serves as Managing Partner at Beech Lane Media Advisors, a company Halford formed in 2017, which provides strategic and operating advisory services to companies in the global media and entertainment industries.



She also serves on the boards of Media and Games Invest (MGI), which operates an advertising software platform that matches advertiser demand with publisher ad supply, improving results through first-party data from its own games and EightCo Holdings, a tech company that identifies and acquires other tech companies with untapped potential and scales them. Her past board positions include Vinco Ventures and Triton Digital.

Previously, Halford served as a Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting and EVP of Fox International Entertainment Channels, a division of Fox Entertainment Group. In 2002, she co-founded El Camino Entertainment Group, which consolidated operating businesses in the live family entertainment industry and currently operates as North American Midway Entertainment.

"I have been following the progress of Cineverse over many years and have been impressed with the transition to streaming technology," said Halford. "I am excited to bring my media, technology and advertising experience to continue to expand the Cineverse business."

Halford received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Government and Economics from Georgetown University and her Master's in Business Administration from Harvard University.

She replaces Peixin Xu on Cineverse's Board of Directors. Xu, the founder of investment company Bison, is retiring after serving six years on Cineverse's board.

Ashok Amritraj, Chairman of Hyde Park Entertainment, also retired from the Cineverse Board, but will continue to work with Cineverse on development projects.

