Doughlicious - The London Dough Co., Makes U.S. Debut With The Next Evolution In Frozen Snacking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award-winning

Frozen Cookie

Dough

and

Gelato Bites

Roll

Into

Whole

Foods

Market

Regionally

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doughlicious

- The London Dough Co.'s cookie dough snack platform, officially makes its entrance into the U.S. market, enticing taste buds with a modern twist on the classic cookie dough experience. Starting this month, Doughlicious ' Frozen Cookie Dough

and

Gelato

Bites

are available in the ice cream aisles at Whole Foods Market stores across four strategic regions: Northeast, Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and the Mid-Atlantic, which include popular markets such as New York, Washington, D.C., Dallas, and Denver.

Doughlicious - The London Dough Co.

Doughlicious - The London Dough Co.

Doughlicious offers the next evolution of frozen snacks through a unique range of gluten-free and non-GMO Frozen Cookie

Dough

and

Gelato

Bites

that

deliver

an

unparalleled

snacking experience.

Each

layered bite

combines

creamy,

better-for-you

gelato

wrapped

in

the

finest, melt-in-the-mouth cookie dough made with oats and then coated

in

a

soft

cookie

crumb. People

can

enjoy

their

favourite

cookie

flavors

in

a

new

way

with

classics

like

Chocolate

Chip, Chocolate Truffle, and Mint Chocolate Chip. Other flavours include Cinnamon Churro (a twist on the classic sugar cookie), as

well

as

fresh

Blueberry

Frozen

Yogurt

and

Strawberry

fruit varieties. All Doughlicious products are made with premium ingredients, naturally gluten-free, no added refined sugar, and free from white-bleached flour, artificial additives, and preservatives. All ingredients are responsibly sourced from reputable suppliers adhering to the brand's stringent standards for quality, animal welfare, and sustainable production methods.

" Doughlicious

recognises

the

bond

people

share

with

cookie

dough-a

snack

that

sparks nostalgia and fond memories," explained Kathryn Bricken, Founder of Doughlicious. "We've elevated this

classic

by

infusing

it

with

the

best

ingredients,

gluten-free,

and

all

made

in

our facility in London powered by renewable energy. Owning our own facility ensures that Doughlicious' Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites offer exceptional taste and texture, and create the ultimate snacking experience."

"The

success of

Doughlicious

in

both

the

UK

and

Australia

propelled

our

entry

into

the

U.S. market, aiming

to

be as ubiquitous as leading frozen snack novelties," added

Russell

Barnett, Managing

Director

at

Doughlicious.

"We're redefining snacking expectations while bringing cookie dough to the forefront in the dynamic frozen snacking landscape while setting new standards for accessibility and excellence."

Doughlicious' highly snackable Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites retail for $6.99 at Whole Foods Market stores spanning the Northeast, Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and the Mid-Atlantic regions.

For

more

information

on

Doughlicious ,

visit .

About

Doughlicious –

The

London Dough

Co.

Doughlicious ,

proudly

women-owned

and

operated,

is

on

a

mission

to

redefine

the

cookie dough experience by creating the ultimate snackable affair. Focused on better-for-you ingredients and sustainable practices,

the

brand

introduces a

fresh

perspective

to

the

frozen snack category. Doughlicious ' Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites are Certified Gluten-free, non-GMO, free from refined sugar, and made without artificial colors or preservatives. All frozen snacks

are carefully crafted and made at the brand's

London

facility. a.

For

more

information, visit .

