Doughlicious - The London Dough Co., Makes U.S. Debut With The Next Evolution In Frozen Snacking

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doughlicious
- The London Dough Co.'s cookie dough snack platform, officially makes its entrance into the U.S. market, enticing taste buds with a modern twist on the classic cookie dough experience. Starting this month, Doughlicious ' Frozen Cookie Dough
and
Gelato
Bites
are available in the ice cream aisles at Whole Foods Market stores across four strategic regions: Northeast, Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and the Mid-Atlantic, which include popular markets such as New York, Washington, D.C., Dallas, and Denver.
Continue Reading
Doughlicious - The London Dough Co.
Doughlicious offers the next evolution of frozen snacks through a unique range of gluten-free and non-GMO Frozen Cookie
Dough
and
Gelato
Bites
that
deliver
an
unparalleled
snacking experience.
Each
layered bite
combines
creamy,
better-for-you
gelato
wrapped
in
the
finest, melt-in-the-mouth cookie dough made with oats and then coated
in
a
soft
cookie
crumb. People
can
enjoy
their
favourite
cookie
flavors
in
a
new
way
with
classics
like
Chocolate
Chip, Chocolate Truffle, and Mint Chocolate Chip. Other flavours include Cinnamon Churro (a twist on the classic sugar cookie), as
well
as
fresh
Blueberry
Frozen
Yogurt
and
Strawberry
fruit varieties. All Doughlicious products are made with premium ingredients, naturally gluten-free, no added refined sugar, and free from white-bleached flour, artificial additives, and preservatives. All ingredients are responsibly sourced from reputable suppliers adhering to the brand's stringent standards for quality, animal welfare, and sustainable production methods.
" Doughlicious
recognises
the
bond
people
share
with
cookie
dough-a
snack
that
sparks nostalgia and fond memories," explained Kathryn Bricken, Founder of Doughlicious. "We've elevated this
classic
by
infusing
it
with
the
best
ingredients,
gluten-free,
and
all
made
in
our facility in London powered by renewable energy. Owning our own facility ensures that Doughlicious' Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites offer exceptional taste and texture, and create the ultimate snacking experience."
"The
success of
Doughlicious
in
both
the
UK
and
Australia
propelled
our
entry
into
the
U.S. market, aiming
to
be as ubiquitous as leading frozen snack novelties," added
Russell
Barnett, Managing
Director
at
Doughlicious.
"We're redefining snacking expectations while bringing cookie dough to the forefront in the dynamic frozen snacking landscape while setting new standards for accessibility and excellence."
Doughlicious' highly snackable Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites retail for $6.99 at Whole Foods Market stores spanning the Northeast, Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and the Mid-Atlantic regions.
For
more
information
on
Doughlicious ,
visit .
About
Doughlicious –
The
London Dough
Co.
Doughlicious ,
proudly
women-owned
and
operated,
is
on
a
mission
to
redefine
the
cookie dough experience by creating the ultimate snackable affair. Focused on better-for-you ingredients and sustainable practices,
the
brand
introduces a
fresh
perspective
to
the
frozen snack category. Doughlicious ' Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites are Certified Gluten-free, non-GMO, free from refined sugar, and made without artificial colors or preservatives. All frozen snacks
are carefully crafted and made at the brand's
London
facility. a.
For
more
information, visit .
MEDIA
CONTACTS:
Taylor
Engert |
Jillian Wong
914-582-7203
[email protected]
SOURCE Doughlicious - The London Dough Co.
