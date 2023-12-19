No Casualties Reported Among Jordanians In Chinese Gansu Earthquake-Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra) -Director of Operations and Consular Affairs Department at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr. Sufyan Qudah, said the Kingdom's embassy in Beijing contacted official Chinese authorities to ensure safety of the Jordanian community's members in the Chinese province of Gansu, which was struck by an earthquake Monday.In a statement on Tuesday, Qudah said the Jordanian embassy in Beijing is engaged in contact with one Jordanian citizen residing in the earthquake area and registered on the embassy's lists, who is in "good health and was not harmed by the earthquake."Qudah added that the Chinese authorities affirmed to the embassy that there were no Jordanian nationals recorded among casualties as a result of the earthquake.