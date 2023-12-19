3 Palestinians Wounded By Israeli Army Fire In Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec 19 (Petra) -- Three Palestinians were injured on Tuesday when clashes erupted with Israeli occupation forces in Azzun near the town of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.It said in a statement that confrontations broke out at the main entrance to Azzun in which soldiers fired live rounds and tear gas, wounding a young man in the lower abdomen, and two others were lightly injured by shrapnel.The occupation army earlier ordered shop owners in the town to close their businesses and also shut the iron gate, prompting local people to take alternative side roads to reach their destinations.