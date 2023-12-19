JBA Urges Heavy-Handed Approach Against Drug Traffickers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 19 (Petra) -- The Jordanian business community Tuesday called on the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army to strike "with an iron fist" at drug traffickers and groups trying to undermine Jordan's security and stability, and said it fully stands with security forces in this endeavor.In a statement, the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) saluted the Border Guard "as they stand against smugglers, saboteurs and all groups that attempt to undermine national security, and thwart their designs."The JBA said it has full confidence in the security bodies' ability to counter drug traffickers and saboteurs and strike their hideouts before they reach the Kingdom.The business community firmly backs all measures taken by the armed forces to protect the Kingdom's lands, citizens and national security and fend off drug smuggling gangs, the statement affirmed.It said Jordan's sovereignty, security and stability take precedence over any other priorities or considerations, stressing that the Kingdom is strong and capable of standing up to "evil forces" and proceed with building, progress and achievement, and remain an oasis of security and stability, and a home for business and investment.