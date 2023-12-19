Indonesian Delegation Explores Irbid's Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Dec. 19 (Petra) -A delegation of Indonesian businesspeople was briefed on Irbid's available commercial opportunities, which would increase volume of joint trade exchange.Speaking at the meeting, Acting President of Irbid Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Mahmoud Rashdan, affirmed the "deep-rooted" Jordanian-Indonesian friendship relations at all levels.Rashdan praised Indonesia's positions in support of Jordan's positions aimed to stop Israeli brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and ways to find opportunities for regional peace, based on restoring Palestinian people's legitimate right to establish their state on their land.Meanwhile, the delegation called for holding joint and specialized exhibitions to increase knowledge of the two countries' businesspeople about the joint investment opportunities.The delegates said Jordan's imports from Indonesia shouldn't to be limited to fish and wood only, adding that Indonesia's imports from Jordan should also not be limited to potash.Additionally, Rashdan said trade balance is in favor of Indonesia, with a difference of $200 million out of the volume of bilateral trade, which amounts to about $1 billion.Jordan's fish production does not exceed 5% of the volume of consumption, which means importance of joint cooperation in this field with "competitive and encouraging" varieties and prices, he pointed out.For their part, Director of Import and Export at Indonesian Ministry of Trade, Aksamil Khair, and Commercial Attaché at Indonesian Embassy in Amman, Alfan Amiruddin, indicated their country's aspiration to expand and develop the existing joint trade, based on the "strong, historic" relations and their common and "identical" positions regarding regional issues and the Palestinian cause in particular.The two officials stressed Indonesian government's rejection of the Israeli aggression against Gaza, stressing need to halt it as soon as possible and enable humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.The duo also expressed their readiness to convey Irbid's "promising" investment opportunities to Indonesian businesspeople and work jointly to hold multiple specialized joint exhibitions and exchange visits, aimed to increase trade volume exchange in more than one commercial and industrial sector.Lauding Jordan as one of the "most stable and secure" countries, Khair and Amiruddin said this situation serves to provide an "attractive and stimulating" investment environment for Indonesian businesspeople to establish joint commercial and investor projects with their counterparts in Jordan and Irbid in particular.