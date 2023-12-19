Straits Research Forecasts Global Vibration Monitoring Market To Attain USD 2.66 Billion By 2030, With A Projected CAGR Of 6.8%)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An AI-based vibration monitoring system enhances proactive maintenance, boosts workplace safety, and streamlines complex issue resolution, offering lucrative opportunities. However, Small-scale industries face limitations due to installation and maintenance costs.

New York, United States, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It can be challenging to assess a machine's performance by simply looking at or hearing it. Still, vibration monitoring allows one to observe what is happening inside the unit and make decisions based on the information to maintain the machine and the process. Vibration monitoring is a method for examining the condition of equipment to detect damage and preserve the long-term efficacy of industrial output. These systems monitor, investigate, and find vibrations that might indicate a problem, an impending failure, or a process limitation. Vibration monitoring is one of several essential components of predictive maintenance. Teams can use vibration screening to evaluate and diagnose the identified asset and determine whether corrective action is required. By becoming familiar with each machine's typical vibration readings and recognizing when something is amiss, one can immediately identify problems and begin repairs. With this knowledge, users can maintain their equipment more efficiently and for longer. The market for vibration monitoring is growing due to several factors, such as customer concern over product functionality and safety, increased knowledge of preventative maintenance, and the growing popularity of wireless vibration monitoring.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @

Awareness Towards Predictive Maintenance and Concern Pertaining the Product's Safety and Functionality to Drive the Global Vibration Monitoring Market

According to Straits Research,“The global vibration monitoring market size was valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030)." Numerous businesses are already utilizing predictive maintenance to monitor performance and adapt to shifting market conditions. Due to the quantity of machinery, the frequency of production, and the need for near-real-time evaluation systems, it becomes increasingly difficult to monitor the health of the machines. On the other hand, vibration monitoring systems provide a solution that, utilizing sensor technology, presents a real-time scenario of machine health and predicts any impending failure: increasing consumer adoption and market growth.

Due to increased customer demand and market competition in various end-use industries, including energy & power, oil & gas, automotive, and food & beverages, businesses must now operate in both day and night shifts. Long-term use of machines necessitates maintenance, as they are susceptible to failure. This system predicts potential or existing damage to the plant's machinery, contributing to establishing a functional, safe, and secure environment. Consequently, vibration monitoring systems boost long-term manufacturing efficiency, which stimulates market demand.

Research & Development for Integration of AI to Create Global Vibration Monitoring Market Opportunities

Many businesses use predictive maintenance to monitor performance or keep up with shifting market conditions. Due to the sheer number of machines, the frequency of production, and the need for near-real-time evaluation systems, maintaining an eye on the health of the devices becomes difficult. On the other hand, vibration monitoring systems offer a solution that, through sensor technology, provides a real-time scenario of machine health and a forecast for any impending failure, encouraging consumer adoption and boosting the market.

Due to increasing customer demand and market competition in several end-use industries, such as energy & power, oil & gas, automotive, and food & beverage, businesses must operate production in both day and night shifts. When used for extended periods, machines are prone to malfunctioning, so maintenance is necessary. This system anticipates any existing or potential damage to the plant's machinery, helping to create a safe, secure, and useful environment. Vibration monitoring systems increase manufacturing efficiency over the long term, increasing consumer demand.

Regional Insights

North America's vibration monitoring industry share will command the regional market while expanding at a CAGR of 5.25%. As one of the world's most industrialized regions, it serves as a hub for businesses in the oil and gas, automotive, aerospace, and defense industries, among others. Due to the prevalence of rotating machinery in these industries, motor condition monitoring devices predominate. Motor condition monitoring devices are becoming increasingly popular due to the growth of sectors such as energy and power, aerospace & defense, and others. This is due to their widespread application in mobile vehicles, aircraft, cranes, and other machinery. In North America, the introduction of advanced automated technology for machine health inspection and analysis contributes to the expansion of the market for vibration monitoring.

Europe will likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.36%. Europe is one of the continents comprising both developed and developing nations. Automotive, aerospace & defense, and other industries that use vibration monitoring systems for their machinery and finished goods are market leaders in the region. It is anticipated that sales of vibration monitoring systems will increase due to the automotive industry's progress toward electric vehicle development and the acceleration of EV infrastructure development. Because electric vehicles (EVs) use induction motors and have automatic features and controls, vibration monitoring systems must be installed. In addition, vibration monitoring systems are utilized in the automobile after-sales service center to conduct in-depth fault analyses.

Key Highlights



Based on the component, the hardware section will likely grow at a CAGR of 6.3% and hold the largest market share.

Based on the system type, the embedded system section is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 7.87% and hold the largest market share.

Based on the monitoring process, the online segment is envisaged to hold the largest market share, advancing at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Based on end-use, the oil & gas section will likely hold the largest market share, advancing at a CAGR of 7.4%. Based on regional analysis, North America will command the regional market while expanding at a CAGR of 5.25%.

Competitive Players in the Market



SKF AB

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Meggitt PLC

National Instruments Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Bruel & Kiaer Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S Analog Devices Inc.

Market News



In 2022, Rockwell Automation announced a three-year strategic agreement with start-up ZEVx to use advanced technology to accelerate electric vehicles.

In 2022, Emerson Electrical Co acquired Fluxa. The acquisition enhances Emerson's leading software and solutions portfolio and life sciences expertise. In 2022, Emerson Electrical Co released the TESCOMä Anderson Greenwood Instrumentation H2 Valve Series. The innovative technology reliably separates process pressure in high-pressure gas operations like hydrogen filling stations and tube trailers, thereby decreasing fugitive emissions and enhancing safety.

Global Vibration Monitoring Market: Segmentation

By component



Hardware

Software Services

By system type



Embedded Systems

Vibration Analyzers Vibration Meters

By monitoring process



Online Portable

By end-use



Energy and Power

Metals and Mining

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Food and Beverages Others

By region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific LAMEA

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client's purchase. We overcome our clients' issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter