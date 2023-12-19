Freight And Logistics Market Forecast Shows Robust Growth Through 2028 With Focus On Air Transport And 3PL Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Freight and Logistics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The comprehensive analysis of the Global Freight and Logistics Market illustrates a profound trajectory with a projected CAGR of 5.87% from 2022 to 2028, led by significant developments in air transport and third-party logistics (3PL) services. The sector is witnessing dynamic advancements and strategic adaptations to meet the increasing demands of a globally interconnected marketplace.

The research highlights the Fastest-growing mode of transport being air, propelled by infrastructural advancements and initiatives predominantly in regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The evolution of domestic markets and the burgeoning e-commerce sector are key factors amplifying the dominance of domestic destination types in the market.

The United States remains at the forefront, accumulating the largest share within the industry while the Temperature Controlled segment emerges as a central focal point, owing to the escalating necessity for specialized storage solutions across various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, perishable commodities, and more.

Key Market Drivers

The adoption of third-party logistics (3PL) emerges as a central growth driver, offering a plethora of services including inventory management, efficient packaging, and door-to-door delivery, which are imperative for enhancing customer experiences and fostering business expansion. Market trends indicate a substantial pivot towards data-driven operations within the logistics domain, pointing toward an augmented need for analytics and cybersecurity competencies. Companies now seek 3PL providers that can deliver profound analytical insights to refine supply chain visibility and execution.

Key Market Challenges The logistics sector grapples with complexities attributed to globalization and geopolitical influences. The volatility in demand coupled with regulatory compliance requirements represents a set of persistent challenges. Technological advancements present a dual-edged sword, where integration and security pose significant concerns for logistics service providers. Moreover, meeting the increasing demands for environmental sustainability without compromising cost-effectiveness continues to challenge industry players.

Emerging Market Trends



Last-mile delivery persists as a cornerstone for customer acquisition and retention, signaling an ongoing evolution in the logistics landscape.

Enhanced fulfillment mechanisms enabled by rapid technological integration such as WMS, ERP, and CRM are transforming the efficiency of supply chains.

The e-commerce boom catalyzes the significance of 3PLs, enabling them to offer extended portfolios and innovative solutions to accommodate the shifted consumer behaviors.

Regional Market Insights

Asia-Pacific leads the global stage in the Freight and Logistics Market, with China's significant infrastructure spending and robust trade initiatives. Significant infrastructure projects in other regions, including Europe and the United States, further bolster global growth prospects. This comprehensive market study offers keen insights into various segments, including: - Service Insights (Transportation and Distribution) - End User Insights (Trade and Transportation) - Regional Analysis with country-specific data points

Competitive Landscape

The report includes an in-depth analysis of major industry players, shedding light on their strategic initiatives and market positioning. For stakeholders, investors, and industry participants, this report serves as a valuable tool for understanding the intricate dynamics of the freight and logistics marketplace, outlining the potential for strategic alignment and investment opportunities. The research delineates the trajectory of the freight and logistics market, threading through critical insights that are shaping the future of global trade and logistics services.

