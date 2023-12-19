Cling Film Market Valuation To Total US$ 2,197.6 Million By 2033 Amid Growing Demand For Packaged Food Products And Innovation In Packaging Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The increasing demand for hygienic food packaging and preference for packaged food will boost demand during the forecast period. The growing demand from the other end-user industries is also expected to fuel the cling film market demand during the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest analysis, the global cling film market size is estimated to reach US$ 1,291.5 million in 2023. Over the forecast period, sales of cling films are projected to surge at a 5.5% CAGR , taking the overall market valuation to US$ 2,197.6 million by 2033.



Several factors are expected to drive the growth of the cling film market during the assessment period. These include the expansion of the global food & beverage industry, rising demand for packaged food items, the prioritization of consumer convenience, and booming e-commerce .

Cling films have become ideal packaging solutions for food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods industries. These films are widely used for packaging a variety of products due to their barrier properties, cost-effectiveness, and lightweight.

The growing adoption of cling films for protecting food products and extending their shelf life is expected to boost the target market. Subsequently, the rising popularity of ready-to-eat meals globally will bolster sales of cling films through 2033.

Flexible packaging manufacturers catering to food companies increasingly offer high-performance cling films. These new films provide custom barrier properties for different food products to enhance their shelf life.

Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) technology in cling film can be used in the storage of fruits & vegetables . Cling films with MAP properties allow different levels of permeability to modify the package's internal environment to maximize the product's shelf life.

MAP modifies the internal atmosphere of the package with an optimal blend of oxygen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen. The respiration needs of packaged food products are met through controlled and finely adjusted component structures of oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide. This innovation will further boost the target market.

Key Takeaways from the Cling Film Market-



The global cling film market revenue is projected to reach US$ 2,197.6 million in 2033.

By material type, the PVC category is set to hold a market share of around 68.6% in 2023.

By end-use, the food segment is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2033.

North America will account for 1/3rd of the worldwide cling film industry by 2033.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.1%.

Demand in the United States is expected to rise at a 4.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. China is poised to witness a CAGR of 7.5% through 2033.



“Emerging economies such as India and China are witnessing meteoric growth in the food retail industry, as well as in the adoption of the on-the-go food consumption trend. This is expected to uplift demand for cling films during the assessment period. Subsequently, growing demand for packaged food products in developed nations like the United States will benefit the target market,” says Ismail Sutaria , Principal consultant at Future Market Insights

Increasing Usage of Cling Films in Healthcare to Drive Market Growth

Cling film, also known as plastic wrap, has become an ideal material for improvised first aid treatment, particularly in the outdoors. This is due to its waterproof nature, unlike conventional bandages, which quickly get soaked, or tapes, which lose their adherence.

Cling films are also used for wrapping premature babies after birth as it help prevent low temperatures before their arrival at the intensive care unit. They can also be used to contain the external organs of babies with rare medical conditions before surgery.

Consumer Convenience and Rising Preference for Flexible Packaging Creating Growth Prospects

Due to intensifying competition in the consumer products market, flexible packaging manufacturers are identifying and leveraging the latent potential in the market. As a result, several packaging products with innovative features have been launched by key manufacturers. Such products include specific pouches for ready-to-eat food, pre-cooked food, meat products, and others.

It has been found in individual surveys that consumers are willing to pay more for additional features such as“ability to reseal,”“ability to extend product life,”“easy to store,” and“easy to open.” Moreover, the millennial population, owing to busy lifestyles, seeks on-the-go quick snacks and is less willing to take sit-down meals. This has hiked the demand for bags, wraps, and pouches, which is expected to translate into demand for cling films.

Manufacturers can innovate and experiment with new technologies in order to capitalize on the opportunities in the packaging industry. Compared to conventional packaging containers such as jars and cans, cling films can be converted into versatile end-products with customizable add-on features.

Who is Winning?



Berry Global Group, Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group (IPG)

Gruppo Fabbri Vignola S.p.A

Kalan SAS

Fine Vantage Limited

Rotofresh - Rotochef s.r.l.

Manuli Stretch S.p.A.

Klöckner Pentaplast

Adex S.r.l.

MOLCO GmbH

CeDo Ltd

Prowrap Group (Wrapex Limited)

3M Company

Benkai Co., Ltd.

Multi Wrap (PTY) LTD others

are some of the prominent cling film manufacturers. The Tier 1 players in the market hold around 10% to 20% share.

These key players are mainly focusing on developing biodegradable and sustainable cling films from eco-friendly materials. They also employ strategies like partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to expand their footprint.

Recent development-

In April 2023, a new compostable cling film that can be disposed of in a food waste composter was developed by Wrapmaster.



Key Segmentations:

By Material Type:



PE



LDPE



LLDPE

HDPE

BOPP

PVC

PVDC Others

By Thickness:



Up to 9 Microns

9 to 12 Microns Above 12 Microns



By End-use:



Food



Meat



Seafood



Baked Foods



Dairy Products



Fruits & Vegetables



Ready to Eat Meals

Others

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan Middle East & Africa



