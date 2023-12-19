Global Digestive Health Supplements Market Size Is Estimated To Reach USD 21.41 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.68%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market for digestive health supplements, such as probiotics and prebiotics is likely to grow as people become aware of the importance of gut health.

New York, United States, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People take digestive health supplements in addition to their usual meals to aid digestion and gut health. These supplements function by helping the body break down proteins, lipids, and carbs, which improves digestion and nutrition absorption. The prevalence of gastrointestinal illnesses is projected to rise due to changing eating patterns and increased consumption of high-sodium foods in both developed and emerging economies, raising the demand for digestive health supplements. These products now claim immunological support and benefits for women's health and digestive health benefits.

Increasing Public Awareness of Digestive Health

According to Straits Research, "The global market size for digestive health supplements was valued at USD 11 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 21.41 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.68%." Demand for digestive health supplements, mainly probiotics and prebiotics, is anticipated to increase as consumer awareness of gut health increases. The market for digestive health supplements is anticipated to grow as more people become aware of the significance of gut health for physical health, weight control, and energy levels.

The emphasis today is on leading healthy lives. People can achieve their fitness goals with the help of apps that monitor their diets and smart wristbands that record their physical activity. Internet users have access to a multitude of data that might help them make informed decisions. These elements have caused the dietary supplement market to expand significantly. To combat obesity and its negative implications, people are continuously looking for ways of improving their digestive health, which is driving the expansion of this market.

A growing emphasis on weight managementis influencing demand

Consumers' hectic schedules and busy lifestyles prevent them from participating in sports and fitness activities, which might result in obesity and unhealthy body mass index. It compels them to spend money on nutrient-dense supplements that complement balanced diets and weight-management plans.

Prebiotics and dietary supplements are also becoming more popular as probiotics encourage the growth of healthy bacteria in the digestive system, which creates an environment conducive to the bacteria obtaining the nutrients they need to survive.

Growth opportunities for the global digestive health supplements market

Probiotics are creating a growth opportunity for the digestive health supplements market

Probiotics are presenting growth opportunities. Probiotics are associated with developing innovative delivery modalities and functional foods and beverages. Probiotics make it affordable for customers to add to their regular diets. Probiotics like LactoSpore have a storage life of up to three years, giving digestive health products extended shelf life.

Regional analysis of the global digestive health supplements market

The global digestive health supplements market is broken down into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Over the forecast period, the global market for digestive health supplements is anticipated to grow significantly in North America. Due to bad eating practices and a high intake of processed, high-sodium, and ready-to-eat meals, it is expected that demand would increase for diseases including obesity, digestive issues, and lifestyle-related ailments. Many businesses are working harder to grow their operations in developed regions like North America and Europe. The probiotics segment growth is anticipated to be aided by middle-aged individuals' increasing use of probiotic supplements. Furthermore, as key companies execute tactics, including the introduction of their brands in underdeveloped countries in Southeast Asia, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have significant demand for digestive health products. India, China, and Japan are some of the major regional markets for digestive health supplements because of their sizable customer populations. Rising product demand from nations like Australia and Japan is anticipated to fuel regional market expansion throughout the projected period.

The global digestive health supplements market is divided into four parts based on product, forms, sales channels and region. Further, based on product, the market is broken down into Prebiotics, Probiotics, Enzymes and Other Products. The probiotics industry has the highest part of the overall market and is predicted to expand rapidly over the next several years.

The market is divided into Tablets, Capsules, Liquid and Others according to forms. The liquid segment accounted for the largest market share.

Based on the sales channel, the market is broken down into Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Multi-brand Stores, Online Retailing and Other Sales Channels. The online retailing segment will show significant growth in the coming years. The global digestive health supplements market is broken down into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American region led the global market.

Competitive analysis of the global digestive health supplements market

Some players contributing majorly to the global digestive health supplements market are Organic India, Zenwise, Alimentary Health Limited, Amway, Bayer, Herbalife, NOW Foods, Nature's Bounty, Nestec SA, Nutricia NV, Garden of Life, HealthForce, Olly, Lonza Group Ltd, and Others .

In February 2022, Organic India released daily pack supplements with whole herb formulations for addressing immune, digestive, and cognitive health and mood.

In June 2022, Amway Korea introduced a precision probiotics service in which users may send in faecal samples for examination and obtain suggestions on which probiotics to consume to optimize their gut flora and increase the production of beneficial short-chain fatty acids. Lonza launched TWK10 sports probiotics in the European market beginning in January 2022 .

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Enzymes Other Products

Capsules

Tablets

Liquid Other Forms

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Online Retailing Other Sales Channels

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central & South America The Middle East & Africa

