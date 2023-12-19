Legend Senior Living® Assumes Management Of, Renames Two Senior Living Residences In The Pittsburgh Area, Expanding Pennsylvania Portfolio To 8

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Pa., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living announced the transition of two senior living residences in the McCandless suburb of Pittsburgh to Legend management. The Remington, formerly Anthology of McCandless, at 8651 Carey Lane, Pittsburgh (PA) 15237, offers personal care and memory care and has 94 apartments. Ridgecrest Senior Living, formerly Atria of McCandless, at 8870 Duncan Avenue, Pittsburgh (PA) 15237, offers senior living in a personal care, and memory care setting across 179 apartments. Legend is a Wichita, Kansas-based, privately owned senior living provider now with 55 residences in six states, eight in Pennsylvania, including independent living, assisted living, personal care, and memory care.



Legend Senior Living's Pennsylvania residences are also in Allentown, Bethlehem, Lancaster, Lititz, Mechanicsburg, and Southampton.

"This year has been an exciting year of growth for us already and what a way to close out 2023 with these two incredible additions in Pennsylvania" said Matt Buchanan, President of Legend Senior Living. "These are beautiful properties that are well respected in the McCandless area and we are honored to have the opportunity to serve alongside these great teams."

Buchanan stressed the residences offer two distinct choices in architecture, style, and amenities but are common in their focus on promoting independence, dignity, and holistic wellness. The Remington, a boutique-style residence, combines old-world charm and picturesque beauty with several amenities for socializing indoors and out. Ridgecrest offers a modern, casual environment with various recreational amenities, including a bocce ball court, fitness center, and a heated indoor swimming pool.

"We are excited to welcome these residences to our portfolio and the associates to our Legend family. We're looking forward to offering Pittsburgh-area seniors two attractive choices in the vibrant, active lifestyle and expert care Legend is known for across the country and elsewhere across the state."

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend grows the number of properties it owns and operates every year, now numbering 55 – independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. The nationally recognized senior living provider has more than two decades of history pioneering the industry. Legend residences are recognized as Great Places to Work®, have ranked among the Top 25 Best Senior Living communities in the country by Fortune Magazine, and appear on U.S. News & World Report's Best of Senior Living.

