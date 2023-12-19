Integral And Miami-Dade County Collaborate On New Senior Housing Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Wellspring Apartments is poised to offer 99 units of affordable senior living, designed to meet the needs of community members and families.

MIAMI, FL, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Integral Florida, a division of The Integral Group , a leading national real estate and community development firm, in partnership with Miami-Dade County, and the City of Opa-Locka, proudly announces the commencement of the Wellspring Apartments project, a forward-thinking approach to tackling the shortage of affordable housing in Miami-Dade County."Wellspring Apartments is an expression of The Integral Group's commitment to leaving a lasting imprint of excellence in every community with which we engage. This development embodies our unwavering dedication to urban revitalization, blending innovative design and strategic public-private partnerships," states Egbert Perry, Chairman of The Integral Group.“We are extremely proud to spearhead sustainable growth that honors history while fostering a vibrant, inclusive future for Miami-Dade County and the City of Opa-Locka. Our focus on creating spaces that elevate living standards remains the foundation of our work, and Wellspring Apartments is a prime example of this vision coming to life.”Located at 14703 NW 27 Ave, Opa-Locka, Florida, Wellspring Apartments is poised to offer 99 units of affordable senior living, designed to meet the needs of community members and families. Integral's expertise in developing high-quality, sustainable housing solutions is central to the project's vision.Integral's role as the developer highlights the company's commitment to the Florida market. Kareem Brantley, President of Integral's Florida Division, emphasized, "As a native Floridian, I have both a personal and professional commitment to supporting our community. This project embodies our dedication to creating spaces where families can thrive, fostering a sense of belonging and community pride. The Wellspring Apartments project is not just about building homes; it's about nurturing a vibrant, sustainable future for Greater Miami, the place I love."Wellspring Apartments is a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to provide affordable housing solutions in South Florida and serves as a beacon for future developments. With an anticipated completion date of May 2025, a formal groundbreaking is planned for mid-2024.Miami-based companies are playing key roles in the development. Architectural design aspects of the project are managed by Modis Architects and EAC Consulting and the construction will be carried out by ANF Group, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of quality. The project financing involves a number of partners and financial institutions, including the Housing Finance Authority of Miami-Dade, PNC National Bank, JPM Chase, and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.Public-private partnerships are a central part of Integral's business strategy. Vicki Lundy Wilbon, President of Real Estate at The Integral Group, added,“Our collaboration with Miami-Dade County, the City of Opa-Locka, and local businesses is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships in addressing critical housing needs. We are committed to making Wellspring Apartments a benchmark for senior living, enhancing the quality of life for its residents and setting a high standard for future developments."Key Wellspring Apartments details include:.Government Partners: Miami-Dade County and the City of Opa-Locka..Non-Profit Partner: Wellspring Community Resources Inc..Funding Sources: Include tax-exempt bonds from the Housing Finance Authority of Miami-Dade, loans from PNC National Bank, and investments from PNC National Bank and JPM Chase..Design Professionals: Architecture by Modis Architects LLC and engineering by EAC Consulting LLC..Construction: Handled by ANF Group Inc..Legal Counsel: Local counsel is Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson P.A, and corporate counsel by Arnall Golden Gregory LLP.Integral is a 300-person company founded in 1993. Today the company has developments and investments in more than 20 U.S. cities. Integral's portfolio includes master planned, mixed-use developments, as well as affordable, workforce and class“A” multi-family housing. The company's portfolio ranges as far west as San Francisco and as far east as Baltimore, Maryland.

