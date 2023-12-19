Peinado Construction Announces Expansion In Central Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Robert Shelton, PresidentFRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Peinado Construction, a Texas-based premier specialized industrial and commercial construction services firm, ranked No. 2 General Contractor and No. 1 Minority Owned Business by the Dallas Business Journal, has announced the commitment to its ongoing services throughout Central Texas with the opening of an office in Greater Austin, which will be led by Ed Motley, Executive Vice President.Located just north of downtown Austin in Pflugerville, Texas, the firm's new office will serve as a regional hub for activities and projects throughout Central Texas. Continuing to provide a full range of services, from design-build to design-assist and construction management, the Central Texas-based team will lead projects along the bustling tech and distribution corridor.Peinado Construction established the firm's presence in the Central Texas area with several large industrial and manufacturing projects for Caterpillar and Carrier Corporation. Since that time, Peinado has successfully delivered over 4.7 million additional square feet in the region of manufacturing, distribution, data center and medical office construction, making the new office location a comfortable welcome for the ongoing and expanding opportunities in the area.“For many years, we have enjoyed working in Central Texas and have considered the idea of planting a flag in the area for quite some time,” said Robert Shelton, President.“The region is experiencing significant growth and our office expansion in Austin, led by a team familiar with the area and market, solidifies our place there for the future and affirms continued successful project delivery for our clients.”Incorporating long-term leadership from the firm's headquarters in Frisco, Peinado's Central Texas office is helmed by Executive Vice President Ed Motley, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps who brings over 30 years of experience in the construction industry. With experience in both public and private sectors, including Public-Private Partnerships, Motley has completed in excess of $860 million in industrial, military, institutional, office, retail, medical and municipal projects.“Proximity to our current as well as our future projects in Central Texas is very important to Peinado,” said Motley.“Pflugerville provides the perfect location and access for our Central Texas office and enhances our ability to better service our clients when considering speed-to-market requirements for both the industrial/manufacturing sector and the ever-changing data center/mission critical world.”Peinado recently completed the 141,282 square-foot Skybox Austin 1 30-megawatt datacenter campus in Pflugerville, a collaboration between data center developer Skybox and Prologis, one of the world's largest logistics companies. Additionally, Peinado will break ground on another large data center project in Central Texas in early 2024. These projects highlight the growing intersection of logistics and digital infrastructure, expanding datacenter capacity in Austin's booming technology market.About Peinado ConstructionPeinado Construction was founded in 2010 and is a state-wide leader in specialized, client-centered construction services for the industrial, manufacturing, distribution center, medical and datacenter industries. The firm has delivered more than 55 million square feet of tilt wall projects in the state and is listed among Engineering-News Record's 2023 Top 100 Design-Build Firms (No. 73) and Top 200 General Contractors (No. 188). With an expertise in design-build and design-assist delivery methods, Peinado Construction believes the success of every project is dependent upon the relationships and communication across teams, partners and clients, and their reputation in the industry reflects that dedication. Visit fapeinado for more information.

