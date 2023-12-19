Exeter Orthodontics In Harrisburg Offers Affordable, Comprehensive Orthodontic Care With No Hidden Costs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Two affordable, convenient, and successful orthodontic treatments are available from Exeter Orthodontics.

- Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exeter Orthodontics in Harrisburg is proud to provide affordable and comprehensive orthodontic care to the community. Celebrating over a decade of service, the practice has successfully helped thousands of patients achieve happy, healthy, straight smiles.

Exeter Orthodontics offers both traditional braces and Invisalign , ensuring a range of options to suit different patient needs and preferences. Traditional braces are available for only $3,995. This cost is inclusive of x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs, emphasizing the clinic's policy of no hidden fees.

Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak, orthodontist in Harrisburg , emphasizes the practice's dedication to patient care: "At Exeter Orthodontics, our goal has always been to provide quality orthodontic care that is accessible to everyone. We believe in transparency and affordability, which is why our pricing is all-inclusive. Over the past decade, we've seen the positive impact of our approach on thousands of patients, and we're excited to continue this journey."

In addition to the Harrisburg location, Exeter Orthodontics also serves the community with offices in Allentown, Reading, and Millersville. Each location shares the same ethos of affordability, quality care, and a welcoming environment for all patients.

New patients are always welcome at Exeter Orthodontics. The practice's team of experienced orthodontists and staff are dedicated to ensuring a comfortable and effective treatment journey for every patient.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at .

