Mainstream Fluid & Air To Showcase Innovations At AHR Expo 2024

- Sheldon Markham, Sales Lead, Mainstream Fluid & AirBERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mainstream Fluid & Air , a leader in commercial and industrial fan systems, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming AHR Expo, set to take place in Chicago from January 22-24, 2024. Mainstream will be located at Booth #N1865, showcasing their full range of fan and fan array products, demonstrating their commitment to innovation and excellence in HVAC technology.The AHR Expo is renowned for bringing together the best in the HVACR industry, featuring over 1,600 exhibitors and attracting more than 50,000 attendees. It's an event where industry professionals converge to explore the latest trends, technology, and developments."Attending the AHR Expo is a significant opportunity for Mainstream to connect with other industry leaders and showcase our advanced HVAC solutions," said Sheldon Markham, Sales Lead at Mainstream. "We're excited to demonstrate how our products lead in efficiency, reliability, and performance. This expo is the perfect platform to engage with our peers and clients, discuss future trends, and stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry."Mainstream invites attendees to visit their booth to experience firsthand the cutting-edge technology that sets their products apart in the commercial and industrial HVAC market. The team is looking forward to engaging discussions, valuable networking, and sharing insights on the future of HVAC systems.For more details about the AHR Expo, visit here.About Mainstream Fluid & Air:Based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, Mainstream Fluid & Air specializes in high-quality HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial applications. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, Mainstream is committed to delivering the best in fan and fan array technology.

