Seychelles: China Extends Support To Foreign Affairs Department

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Foreign Affairs Department has received a donation of SR 180,000 from the Embassy of the People's Republic of China.

When thanking the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Seychelles, Mrs. Lin Nan, Minister Sylvestre Radegonde stated that the donation will be used for small projects/equipment that will benefit the staff and enhance the overall working environment of the Department.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.