Dr. Shashanka Dhanuka, Leading Urologist, Named To Top 100 Doctors List

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dr. Shashanka Dhanuka, a leading urologist in Kolkata, India, has been named to the Top 100 Doctors list by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a healthcare research and information company. The list is based on peer nominations and evaluations, as well as medical education, training, and board certifications.



Dr. Dhanuka is a consultant urologist at AMRI Hospitals ï¿1⁄2 Mukundapur and Medica Super Specialty Hospital, Kolkata. He is a graduate of the Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai, India, and completed his postgraduate training in urology at the National Institute of Urology, Delhi, India. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and a Fellow of the International Society of Urology.



Dr. Dhanuka specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all urological conditions, including prostate cancer, kidney stones, bladder cancer, and erectile dysfunction. He is also a leading expert in robotic surgery, a minimally invasive surgical technique that offers patients a number of advantages over traditional open surgery.



Specific Examples of Dr. Dhanuka's Expertise



Dr. Dhanuka has particular expertise in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. He is a pioneer in the use of robotic surgery for prostate cancer, and he has performed hundreds of successful surgeries using this technique. Dr. Dhanuka's patients have consistently reported high satisfaction with their care, and he has been recognized for his innovative approach to prostate cancer treatment.



In addition to his expertise in prostate cancer, Dr. Dhanuka is also a leading expert in the treatment of kidney stones. He is a member of the International Society for Urologic Endoscopy, and he has published extensively on the use of minimally invasive techniques for kidney stone removal. Dr. Dhanuka's patients have a high success rate for kidney stone removal, and they typically experience a shorter recovery time than patients who undergo traditional open surgery.



Dr. Dhanuka is also a passionate advocate for patient education and outreach. He is a frequent speaker at medical conferences and community events, and he is committed to helping patients understand their urological conditions and treatment options.



Conclusion



Dr. Shashanka Dhanuka is a highly skilled and experienced urologist who is dedicated to providing his patients with the best possible care. He is a valuable asset to the medical community, and his selection to the Castle Connolly Top 100 Doctors list is a testament to his dedication and expertise.



Here are some additional details that could be included in the press release:



Dr. Dhanuka's awards and honors: In addition to being named to the Castle Connolly Top 100 Doctors list, Dr. Dhanuka has received numerous awards and honors, including the American Urological Association's Young Urologist Award and the National Institutes of Health's Merit Award.



Dr. Dhanuka's research: Dr. Dhanuka is an active researcher, and his work has been published in leading medical journals. His research interests include the development of new treatments for urological conditions, such as prostate cancer and kidney stones.



Dr. Dhanuka's community involvement: Dr. Dhanuka is a member of several professional organizations and he is active in his community. He serves on the board of directors of the local chapter of the American Cancer Society, and he donates his time to provide free medical care to underserved populations.

