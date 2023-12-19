Unleash Epic And Ninety Partner To Make Fortune 500 Strategies Accessible To All Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleash Epic ( ),

a pioneer in action-based leadership solutions, and Ninety ( ), the leading cloud-based business operating system platform, announced a strategic partnership today. This collaboration seamlessly integrates Unleash Epic's proven frameworks, Foundational Business Systems, and Action-Based Leadership into the Ninety platform as the Unleash Epic Operating System. This collaboration empowers business owners to accelerate their success.

Unleash Epic

John Vyhlidal, Founder and CEO of Unleash Epic

Continue Reading

Unleash Epic's Action-Based Leadership methodology helps business owners build the skills and confidence they need to establish themselves as the CEO of their business. The Unleash Epic Operating System empowers them to translate their great ideas into impactful actions, leading to greater success and growth.

Its capacity to simplify and clarify complex business concepts is central to the Unleash Epic Operating System. From enhancing leadership skills to optimizing operational processes, it makes the insights and strategies of Fortune 500 companies available to small business entrepreneurs.

CEO and Founder of Unleash Epic, John Vyhlidal, said, "Our goal with the Unleash Epic Operating System in Ninety goes beyond tools and templates. We're here to guide small business owners in their journey to becoming empowered, well-informed CEOs. By implementing our frameworks in Ninety, business owners have daily access to straightforward, actionable tools, paving a clear path for real business transformation."

Brandon Snyder, Partner Advisor at Ninety, shares: "This collaboration with Unleash Epic enhances what we offer. The Unleash Epic Operating System in Ninety aligns perfectly with our mission to help organizations focus, align, and thrive."

Features of the Unleash Epic Operating System within Ninety:

Strategy & Operations Center: Bringing top-tier strategy development and execution to small businesses.

Business Frameworks: Direct access to templates and guides, making complex concepts manageable.

Goal-Setting Tools: Interactive checklists and task lists for setting and achieving business goals.

Team Collaboration Features: Improved tools for effective meetings and company-wide communication.

This collaboration provides Unleash Epic clients and Ninety users with a powerful combination of leadership development and operational efficiency tools, enhancing their ability to lead and grow their businesses effectively.

Discover the Unleash Epic Operating System:

For more information on how the Unleash Epic Operating System can help your business, visit Unleash Epic's website.

About Unleash Epic:

Unleash Epic specializes in equipping small business owners with proven tools and strategies for transformational leadership and operational excellence. Unleash Epic demystifies the secrets that Fortune 500 CEOs use to take their leadership and businesses to the next level.

About Ninety:

Used by over 10,000 companies and counting, Ninety is an innovative, cloud-based platform that helps organizations focus, align, and thrive.

Photo - UE x 90 (link )

Photo - John Vyhlidal, Founder and CEO of Unleash Epic (link )

Contact:

John Vyhlidal

Founder & CEO, Unleash Epic, LLC

(971) 865-3742

[email protected]

Twitter: @vyhlidal

SOURCE Unleash Epic