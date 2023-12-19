Atomicwork's 'State Of AI In IT' Report Reveals Actionable Insights For IT Leaders In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversational ITSM software Atomicwork has officially launched its much-anticipated 'State of AI in IT - 2024' report. The comprehensive survey across North America engaged over 1000 participants, comprising 250 IT professionals and 750 end users.

This groundbreaking report and analysis delves into the dynamic landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the Information Technology (IT) sector. It's aimed at helping business and IT leaders get actionable insights into adopting AI in IT by learning what their peers are doing.

The State of AI in IT Report - 2024

The downloadable report, accessible here , provides a nuanced perspective on the current state of AI adoption in IT teams. It examines trends, challenges, and opportunities poised to shape the IT industry in the upcoming year.

Key Highlights:

End User AI Adoption Surges: The report reveals a significant trend in end-user adoption, with 75% acknowledging the utilization of free AI tools such asChatGPT in their daily work.Businesses Embrace AI: A substantial 58% of surveyed IT professionals indicated their organizations are in the early stages of AI adoption, encompassing planning (20%), early exploitation (24%), or pilot projects (14%). Only 11% expressed no plans for AI adoption in IT.Anticipated Benefits: The top three foreseen benefits of AI adoption in IT include 'data analytics and synthesizing insights' (45%), 'chatbots for self-service adoption' (38%), and 'improving employee experience through workflow automation and optimization' (34%).

Gartner, the leading research and consulting firm, has stated that by 2030, every dollar of IT spend will have an AI component. This report attempts to give the IT community a head start by studying their peers to benchmark their AI adoption.

About Atomicwork:

Atomicwork, a conversational ITSM solution, empowers enterprises to deliver fast and scalable internal support. Seamlessly integrating with platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack, Atomicwork connects employees, processes, and systems, enhancing efficiency in support, service, and operations. From its San Francisco headquarters to offices in Singapore, Bangalore, and Chennai, Atomicwork is dedicated to creating a world where work is meaningful and employees are empowered to succeed.

