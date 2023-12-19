               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani CEC Takes Unbreakable Stance On Law Infractions - CEC Chairman


12/19/2023 9:27:12 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. All voting stations operate within the legal framework, and the Central Election Commission takes an unbreakable position against law infractions, said Central Election Commission Chairman Mazahir Panahov during today's meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.

"All election participants must behave within the boundaries of their authority," he added.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

