Azerbaijani CEC Takes Unbreakable Stance On Law Infractions - CEC Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. All voting
stations operate within the legal framework, and the Central
Election Commission takes an unbreakable position against law
infractions, said Central Election Commission Chairman Mazahir
Panahov during today's meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.
"All election participants must behave within the boundaries of
their authority," he added.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential
election in the country on February 7, 2024.
