Iran Has Potential To Export Freight Wagons Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Given Iran's freight wagon production potential, there is an opportunity to export such wagons, said Miad Salehi, deputy minister of Roads and Urban Development and CEO of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports.

He made the remark on December 19 at the 7th International Expo of Transportation, Logistics & Related Industries in Tehran.

According to Salehi, 1,598 freight wagons were manufactured in the country last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023), showing a 48-percent increase compared to the preceding Iranian year (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022).

Salehi added that Iran has been producing high-quality freight wagons for the past few years, and by increasing production, it can also put the export of freight wagons on the agenda.

The deputy minister said that 23 new freight locomotives and 10 repaired freight locomotives were added to Iran's railway transport last year.

According to him, 5 freight locomotives were produced in the country last year. The rest was imported.

The 7th International Expo of Transportation, Logistics & Related Industries, which showcases various road, railway, air and transport companies, as well as start-ups, started in Tehran yesterday (December 18) and will continue for three days.

