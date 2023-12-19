Iran Has Potential To Export Freight Wagons Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Given Iran's
freight wagon production potential, there is an opportunity to
export such wagons, said Miad Salehi, deputy minister of Roads and
Urban Development and CEO of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports.
He made the remark on December 19 at the 7th International Expo
of Transportation, Logistics & Related Industries in Tehran.
According to Salehi, 1,598 freight wagons were manufactured in
the country last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20,
2023), showing a 48-percent increase compared to the preceding
Iranian year (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022).
Salehi added that Iran has been producing high-quality freight
wagons for the past few years, and by increasing production, it can
also put the export of freight wagons on the agenda.
The deputy minister said that 23 new freight locomotives and 10
repaired freight locomotives were added to Iran's railway transport
last year.
According to him, 5 freight locomotives were produced in the
country last year. The rest was imported.
The 7th International Expo of Transportation, Logistics &
Related Industries, which showcases various road, railway, air and
transport companies, as well as start-ups, started in Tehran
yesterday (December 18) and will continue for three days.
