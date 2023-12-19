               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar To Help Uzbekistan Build Trans-Afghan Railway


12/19/2023 9:27:11 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 19. Authorities in Uzbekistan have requested Qatar's assistance in completing the Trans-Afghan Railway project, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation topics, such as methods to expand the relationship in transportation and logistics.

Qatar, in particular, has voiced complete support for Uzbekistan's Trans-Afghan Railway building project.

Meanwhile, in October 2023, Uzbekistan Railways JSC presented the Transfagan Railway project to Qatar's Ministry of Transport. Following the presentation, the parties discussed how to ensure Qatar's participation in the project's implementation.

The administrations of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan signed a road map for the building of the Termez-Mazar-I-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway in February 2021.

According to the calculations of the participants in the project, with a preliminary cost of about $5 billion, the new transport corridor with a transit potential of up to 20 million tons of cargo should connect the countries of Europe, Russia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and further the states of Southeast Asia.

