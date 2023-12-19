Qatar To Help Uzbekistan Build Trans-Afghan Railway

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 19. Authorities
in Uzbekistan have requested Qatar's assistance in completing the
Trans-Afghan Railway project, Trend reports.
The news followed a meeting between the Emir of Qatar Sheikh
Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat
Mirziyoyev.
During the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation
topics, such as methods to expand the relationship in
transportation and logistics.
Qatar, in particular, has voiced complete support for
Uzbekistan's Trans-Afghan Railway building project.
Meanwhile, in October 2023, Uzbekistan Railways JSC presented
the Transfagan Railway project to Qatar's Ministry of Transport.
Following the presentation, the parties discussed how to ensure
Qatar's participation in the project's implementation.
The administrations of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan
signed a road map for the building of the
Termez-Mazar-I-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway in February 2021.
According to the calculations of the participants in the
project, with a preliminary cost of about $5 billion, the new
transport corridor with a transit potential of up to 20 million
tons of cargo should connect the countries of Europe, Russia,
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and further the states of
Southeast Asia.
MENAFN19122023000187011040ID1107627571
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.