Nar And NETTY Awarded The Best Internet Initiatives (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) In order to support pioneering Internet initiatives in
Azerbaijan, Nar and NETTY awarded the best online projects of the
year. In accordance with the decision of the expert council and
Internet users' votes, 20 projects were selected as winners.
This year, the winners were announced in the“State and
e-Government”,“Social Responsibility and Society”,“Business and
Entrepreneurship” and other categories. Detailed information about
the winners is available on netty/az/winners .
It should be noted that Nar not only provides high-quality
telecom services, but also consistently implements projects to
develop local IT market. Founded in 2004, NETTY Internet Award has
been cooperating with Nar since 2018 and annually awards the best
projects created in the Azerbaijani segment of the World Wide
Web.
Nar provides top-quality communication services to 2.2
million customers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the
country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years.
The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and
provides excellent service at an affordable price.
MENAFN19122023000187011040ID1107627570
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.