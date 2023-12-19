Exchange Of Housing Certificates For Housing Through Diia To Start This Week - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This week, the Diia application will launch a service that will allow exchanging housing certificates for housing within the eRestoration (eVidnovlennia) program.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Diia Summit in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The service we are launching now is the exchange of a certificate in Diia for housing. Now it will work online," he informed.

European Council unveils details of new package of sanctions against Russia - 61 individuals, 86 institutions on list

The President clarified that this week is the starting point, and the service will be scaled up in the future.

The Head of State informed that the average size of a housing certificate is currently two million hryvnias.

According to Zelensky, more than half a million Ukrainians have reported damaged or destroyed property through Diia.

He emphasized that this year almost one billion hryvnias will be paid to restore housing damaged as a result of Russian war of aggression.

President: New sanctions against Russia to reduce economic foundation of war

"Diia provides a fast, comfortable and, most importantly, honest format for applying for compensation," the Head of State summarized.

As Ukrinform reported, the Diia app has already generated more than a thousand housing certificates worth UAH 2.3 billion, and people will soon be able to use them.