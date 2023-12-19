U.S. To Allocate $150M Over Five Years For Ukraine's Digital Transformation - Brink

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States will allocate $150 million over five years to further Ukraine's digital transformation.

This was stated by U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink in a speech at the Diia Summit, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Brink has announced a new chapter in the U.S.-Ukraine digital transformation partnership - a $150 million investment over five years for a digital transformation program.

She added that these funds are allocated to build on the efforts already made to create digital infrastructure and digitize the development of small and medium-sized businesses and the business environment in Ukraine.

Brink noted that digitalization is already helping Ukraine to break free from the past with its inefficient governance. In her opinion, this is a clear new example for non-transparent countries that progress is possible.

Diia and Prozorro, the cornerstones of Ukraine's digital transformation, were developed with support from USAID. These robust digital solutions have not only contributed to significant cost savings, but have also ensured transparency and accountability, fundamentally changing the way the government interacts with its citizens. However, there is still a lot of work to be done. We must continue to make efforts to increase digitalization and transparency not only for Ukrainians, but also for partners and investors who would like to invest in Ukraine's future, Brink emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said during the Diia Summit that each of the more than 130 online services in the Diia app ensures honesty and transparency and makes it impossible for officials to take bribes.