Digital Services Proved Their Reliability During Full-Scale War - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Digital services proved their reliability in the midst of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during the Diia Summit, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Wherever a person is – the state is right there for them, in their smartphone," Zelensky said.

Speaking about the most important results and possibilities of the Diia app, Zelensky noted that 14 digital documents and more than 130 online services were currently available in the application.

"Currently 'Diia' offers services for internally displaced persons, the 'eOselia' program, the 'eRecovery' program, the purchase of military bonds and the 'eVorog' program, which allow everyone to help the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine. There's assistance for unemployment, deposit refund, extracts from state registers, and even a carsharing service," he said.

"Each of the more than 130 online services in 'Diia' means that more than 130 possibilities to take a bribe have been removed," he added.

Zelensky noted that this positive effect is measured in billions that Ukrainians have saved for themselves and that Ukrainian society has been able to earn additionally thanks to digitalization.

"'Diia'is a tool that helps a person make the state serve them. The individual citizen. Minus officials. Minus bureaucracy. Minus any discomfort. Plus – there are pluses. And they are important. Plus usefulness – very specific usefulness for the individual," he said.

The president thanked the entire 'Diia' team and the Ministry of Digital Transformation for their fruitful work and development of innovations.

"Now, in the midst of a full-scale war against this onslaught, as we defend Ukraine on a daily basis, we ensure the export of our 'Diia' – our architecture of digital services – to other countries... This is definitely a success. And it is indeed remarkable," he said.

Zelensky noted that not many countries in the world right now are capable of exporting their own digital solutions that are significant for the whole society.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine