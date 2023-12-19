UN Confirms It: Signs That Russians Commit War Crimes In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Nations has admitted that there are signs that the Russian occupiers committed war crimes during the full-scale invasion in Ukraine.
The Guardian reported this, according to Ukrinform.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said that the Russian Federation had "significantly failed to protect civilians in Ukraine" and that there were signs that Russian troops had committed war crimes there.
Türk said that the Russian Federation has largely failed to take adequate measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from the consequences of its attacks.
He added that his office's monitoring indicates gross violations of international law and human rights, serious violations of international humanitarian law and war crimes, primarily by the military of the Russian Federation.
As reported, on March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on suspicion of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia and committing war crimes in Ukraine.
